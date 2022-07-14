Response times for smart motorway breakdowns miss target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Response times for smart motorway breakdowns miss target

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 3:17 pm
Drivers who break down on some smart motorway stretches are not being reached by traffic officers within a target response time, a regulator has warned.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said National Highways missed its goal of attending to vehicles stopped in live lanes on motorways without a hard shoulder within an average of 10 minutes every month from July 2021 to May 2022.

This is for smart motorways with emergency areas more than one mile apart.

The average response time fell from around 12-and-a-half minutes to 10-and-a-half minutes over the period.

There have been long-standing fears about the safety of smart motorways following fatal incidents where vehicles stopped in live lanes were hit from behind.

An RAC poll of 2,652 UK drivers suggested that 62% believe hard shoulders should be reintroduced across the motorway network.

National Highways, the Government-owned company responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, set the 10-minute target in March 2021 to be reached four months later.

It told the ORR that the two most significant risks to meeting the target are delays in the delivery and fitting out of new traffic officer vehicles due to supply chain issues, and Operation Brock on the M20 in Kent.

In its annual assessment of National Highways, the ORR also called on the organisation to provide better evidence of how it is considering the long-term needs of its infrastructure, and a “robust plan” for meeting 2025 biodiversity targets.

The ORR concluded that National Highways delivered its enhancement commitments in the year to the end of March, but there is more to do to maximise the full benefits of investment.

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: “While the company continues to work towards delivering its safety targets, we’ve had some concerns over the company’s ability to achieve its target of a 10-minute response for traffic officers on certain sections of smart motorways.

“It must continue to focus on reducing its response times on these sections of motorway.”

National Highways chief executive Nick Harris said: “As the report rightly points out, we have made good progress on the majority of our main priorities over the last 12 months.

“This includes further improving the safety of our network, reducing our carbon footprint, providing fast and reliable journeys and delivering on the Government’s hugely ambitious second Road Investment Strategy.

“As an ambitious organisation that is striving to develop at pace, we know that we must continuously improve our systems and processes to ensure that we can deliver.

“This is why, over the next 12 months, we will continue to work closely with ORR to build on the strong performance of recent years while providing the additional reassurance it needs in relation to the small number of issues raised in today’s report.”

