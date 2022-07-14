Sore throat the most common Covid symptom, data suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sore throat the most common Covid symptom, data suggests

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 4:17 pm
A sore throat is the most common Covid symptom, data has suggested (Yui Mok/PA)
A sore throat might be the top symptom that suggests someone has coronavirus, according to new data.

The next most prevalent symptoms are headache and blocked nose, the Zoe Covid study has suggested.

The figures indicate the next most common signs are a cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches.

However, symptoms such as a fever or loss of smell  – which were once considered some of the most characteristic signs of the virus – were among the least reported symptoms.

According to the study, as of July 11 there were 349,773 new daily symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the UK, but there are signs the number of cases is dropping.

Professor Tim Spector, Zoe scientific co-founder and lead scientist on the Zoe Health Study, said: “Covid is still rampant in the population.

“Zoe Health Study data shows that there were over 350,000 daily Covid cases this week – a new record for the UK.

“So much so that if you have any cold-like symptoms at the moment it’s nearly twice as likely to be Covid as a cold.

“Even if people have had a past infection and are fully vaccinated, people are still catching it.

“This is because there are multiple Covid variants co-existing at the same time (BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5).

“The top symptoms to keep an eye on include sore throat, blocked nose and dry cough.”

He added that cases will not rise indefinitely and “we’re already seeing a slight drop in numbers day to day”.

According to the Zoe study, the top 20 Covid symptoms reported in the last week by 17,500 people who tested positive were:

– Sore throat – 58%
– Headache – 49%
– Blocked nose – 40%
– Cough no phlegm – 40%
– Runny nose – 40%
– Cough with phlegm – 37%
– Hoarse voice – 35%
– Sneezing – 32%
– Fatigue – 27%
– Muscle pains/aches – 25%
– Dizzy light-headed – 18%
– Swollen neck glands – 15%
– Eye soreness – 14%
– Altered smell – 13%
– Chest pain tightness – 13%
– Fever – 13%
– Chills or shivers – 12%
– Shortness of breath – 11%
– Earache – 11%
– Loss of smell – 10%

