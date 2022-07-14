Dame Joanna Lumley describes royal honour as ‘like a fairy story’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Joanna Lumley describes royal honour as ‘like a fairy story’

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 5:23 pm
Dame Joanna Lumley after being made a Dame Commander for services to drama, entertainment and charity (Victoria Jones/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley after being made a Dame Commander for services to drama, entertainment and charity (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dame Joanna Lumley has said she never thought she would be honoured at Buckingham Palace after having her prefect badge taken away from her for smoking in school.

The 76-year-old actress said receiving her damehood from the Princess Royal was “thrilling” and “like a fairy story”.

The actress and campaigner, known for playing Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous, was given the award for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.

When asked what the honour meant, Dame Joanna told the PA news agency: “It’s huge. It’s absolutely huge.

“I mean these are things that, as a child being ticked off and having my prefect badge taken away for smoking, something that you would never dream of is that you would be honoured in Buckingham Palace to become a Dame.”

She added: “[Anne is] just such a wonderful sort of figurehead for women in this country, I think [she is] courageous and active and modest and brilliant.”

She said the investiture ceremony with Anne was “very different” to when she collected her OBE in 1995.

She told PA: “It was in the throne room, which is much smaller and much more intimate.

“And instead of an actual military band, playing very softly up there was this beautiful bass and string quartet and it was so charming and so moving.”

Dame Joanna said she and Anne were both supporters of Farms For City Children.

She said Anne was “so lovely” and told her that the honour was “richly deserved”.

She said the future of television was “still going strong” and added she plans to continue working until they “hack the legs away from underneath me”.

Investiture at Buckingham Palace
Professor Kathleen Stock collected her OBE (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Joanna, who has a new travel series starting next month, said it will be clear when it is time to stop because “the phone will stop ringing”.

Professor Kathleen Stock, former professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex, was made an OBE for services to higher education at the same event.

Prof Stock quit the University of Sussex last year amid a row over her views on gender identity.

When asked if she would work in a British university again, she replied: “No, I think probably not now.”

Her decision came after an anonymous group, reportedly set up by students, launched a campaign to get her sacked amid accusations of transphobia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]