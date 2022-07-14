I’ve had worse Thursdays, jokes Olympic swimmer Tom Dean as he collects MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’ve had worse Thursdays, jokes Olympic swimmer Tom Dean as he collects MBE

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 6:48 pm
Tom Dean at the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean joked he has “had worse Thursdays” as he collected his MBE for services to swimming at Buckingham Palace.

The 22-year-old said he had a “little chat” with the Princess Royal who said she was “incredibly proud” of him.

The double Olympic champion was the first British male swimmer in more than a century to win two golds at the same Games at Tokyo 2020 and has set his sights on more glory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with Team England.

When asked how his day had been, he replied: “Not too bad. I was just saying I have had worse Thursdays. No, it was absolutely incredible.”

Looking ahead to the Commonwealth Games at the end of the month, he said: “I think we are going to come home with quite a lot of medals which will be exciting.”

Investiture at Buckingham Palace
Tom Dean is made an MBE by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the PA news agency that the success at the World Championships in Hungary has given him “so much confidence” going forward, adding: “I’m feeling really good. And it’s great knowing I’ve got results from just a few weeks ago.”

The 22-year-old said the crowds would make a “massive difference” as it “raises the whole team up”.

“They (the Games) are just up the road in Birmingham, (the) home crowd packed out, 5,000 people in that new aquatic centre,” he said.

He said it was a “privilege in itself” to see the inside of the palace.

Dean became a double Olympic champion with gold medals in the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 200m freestyle on his Games debut.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

He was among an array of other sports stars collecting honours including fellow Olympic champion Dylan Fletcher-Scott, who was made an MBE for services to sailing.

Fletcher-Scott made Team GB sailing history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning the men’s 49er gold medal with Stuart Bithell.

Of his conversation with the Princess Royal, he told PA: “We talked about the future of sailing and inspiring the next generation of kids.”

He said that the next generation of sailing was “for everyone” and it was “faster and more fun”, and praised schemes that widened access to sailing.

“You’ve got the Andrew Simpson Foundation in Weymouth that are now opening up centres from around the world. And they take kids from any background, and you come and you sail for £5 and they teach you how to sail.”

He added: “For so many kids (it) is amazing because whatever your background, once you’re on the water, you have that freedom and you’re in control.”

Fletcher-Scott said his parents were ballet dancers but he “didn’t like ballet at all” so ended up getting into sailing.

“I ended up getting into it at 13 or 14 and started racing, and then just sort of progressed quite quickly through it all and here I am today.”

