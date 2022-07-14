Loss of male sex chromosome may lead to earlier death for men – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Loss of male sex chromosome may lead to earlier death for men – study

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 7:01 pm
The loss of the male sex chromosome may lead to earlier death for men, researchers claimed (David Davies/PA)
The loss of the male sex chromosome may lead to earlier death for men, researchers claimed (David Davies/PA)

The loss of the male sex chromosome as men age leads to earlier death and could help explain why they do not live as long as women, new research has suggested.

According to the study, the loss of the Y chromosome causes the heart muscle to scar and can lead to deadly heart failure.

The research suggests that men who suffer from this loss – estimated to include 40% of 70-year-olds – may benefit from an existing drug that targets dangerous tissue scarring.

The drug, called pirfenidone, may help counteract the harmful effects of the chromosome loss, University of Virginia (UVA) researcher Kenneth Walsh said.

Chromosomes – the bundles of DNA in each cell – come in pairs and while women have two X chromosomes, men have an X and a Y chromosome.

Prof Walsh, the director of UVA’s Hematovascular Biology Centre, said: “Particularly past age 60, men die more rapidly than women.

“It’s as if they biologically age more quickly.”

He added: “This new research provides clues as to why men have shorter lifespans than women.”

According to researchers, many men begin to lose their Y chromosome in a fraction of their cells as they age, and this appears to be particularly true for smokers.

Scientists have previously found that men who suffer Y chromosome loss are more likely to die at a younger age and suffer age-associated conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the new research is believed to be the first hard evidence that the chromosome loss directly causes harmful effects on men’s health.

Researchers used gene-editing technology to develop a special mouse model to better understand the effects of Y chromosome loss in the blood.

They found that the loss accelerated age-related diseases and made the mice more prone to heart scarring and led to earlier death.

Additionally, the researchers looked at the effects of Y chromosome loss in human men.

They conducted three analyses of data compiled from the UK Biobank study and found that Y chromosome loss was associated with cardiovascular disease and heart failure.

As chromosome loss increased, so did the risk of death, the scientists found.

They say the findings suggest that targeting the effects of Y chromosome loss could help men live longer, healthier lives.

The findings are published in the Science journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal