Museum Of The Year winner unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Museum Of The Year winner unveiled

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 7:32 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:49 pm
The Horniman Museum and Gardens was crowned the Art Fund’s Museum Of The Year (Andrew Lee/PA)
The Horniman Museum and Gardens was crowned the Art Fund’s Museum Of The Year (Andrew Lee/PA)

A London museum focused on inspiring the next generation has won the largest museum prize in the world.

The Horniman Museum and Gardens was crowned the Art Fund’s Museum Of The Year after it reimagined its role as the creative hub of the community during the pandemic – having had time to reflect on the climate emergency and Black Lives Matter protests.

Officials created a micro-forest to combat local air pollution and curated the 696 festival, incorporating the black British sounds of south London through gigs, installations, collaborations and a summer music festival.

Horniman Museum
Horniman Museum and Gardens (Amaal Said/PA)

It is also London’s only museum to exhibit environmental, ecological and human culture side-by-side.

The director of Horniman, Nick Merriman, was presented with the £100,000 prize by BBC Radio 6 DJ and judge Huw Stephens during a ceremony on Thursday at the Design Museum in London.

It beat Derby Museums, Museum of Making, People’s History Museum in Manchester, The Story Museum in Oxford and art gallery Tŷ Pawb in Wrexham.

Each of the finalist museums have received a £15,000 prize in recognition of their achievements.

Jenny Waldman, art fund director and chair of the judges for Art Fund Museum of the Year, said: “The Horniman Museum and Gardens has now blossomed into a truly holistic museum bringing together art, nature and its myriad collections.

“Its values are woven through everything it now does, with a passionate team breathing life and meaning into every object, performance, plant and animal.

“In many ways it’s the perfect museum and I would encourage everyone to go and experience all it has to offer.”

Dame Diane Lees, director-general of the Imperial War Museums, said: “The Horniman Museum and Gardens are championing the natural environment, commissioning artists and music festivals, to bring the eclectic collections of Frederick Horniman new relevance with diverse communities.

“They are setting the agenda for how a traditional museum can reinvent itself through powerful ideas.”

Last year, the prize was awarded to Firstsite in Colchester in Essex, after it transformed into a food bank and helped serve free school meals during the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]