Researchers identify two drugs effective at treating insomnia By Press Association July 14, 2022, 11:31 pm Researchers identify two drugs effective at treating insomnia (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Mindfulness in secondary schools ‘fails to prevent mental health problems’ How to exercise safely with arthritis, as research finds physical activity could reduce fatigue Aberdeenshire parents say £550-a-month cannabis oil has saved daughter, 6, after suffering 25 seizures in one day Pausing treatment of immunosuppressants ‘doubles response to Covid booster’