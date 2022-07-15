York’s 15-acre maze cut into ‘world’s largest’ Lego minifigure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
York’s 15-acre maze cut into ‘world’s largest’ Lego minifigure

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 12:15 pm
The world’s biggest Lego minifigure, cut from a 15-acre field of maize plants to mark Lego’s 90th anniversary (Danny Lawson/ PA)
A 15-acre maze in North Yorkshire has been cut into what is believed to be the world’s biggest Lego minifigure to mark the brand’s 90th anniversary.

An aerial view shows the new design, a 492ft character breaking through a wall of bricks, with the words “90 years of play” at the bottom – a nod to Lego’s inception in Billund, Denmark, in 1932.

York Maze – which claims to be the biggest maze in Europe and one of the largest in the world – is made entirely out of maize plants and covers an area the size of eight football pitches.

Lego minifigure maze
The design shows a giant Lego minifigure breaking through a wall of bricks (Danny Lawson/PA)

Previous designs for the maze, which boasts more than three miles of pathways, have included The Lion King, Star Wars and Doctor Who.

Farmer Tom Pearcy, owner of York Maze, said: “I love Lego play, my kids love Lego play, it’s something that appeals to all ages.

“When deciding what image to design in the maze I immediately thought of creating the world’s biggest Lego minifigure.

“We challenge visitors to navigate their way around the maze to find the images of six big Lego minifigure boards I’ve hidden in the maze. Find all six minifigures and answer the quiz questions and you could win a prize.”

York Maze
The maze celebrated 25 years of The Lion King in 2019 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Isabel Graham, head of marketing at Lego Group UK and Ireland, said: “Ninety years on and play remains at the heart of everything we do at the Lego Group.

“This maze offers another great way for families to play together and we can’t wait until the maze design will be revealed from the sky.”

The Lego-themed maze will be open to the public from Saturday until September 5.

