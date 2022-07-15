Met Police prosecution for Covid breach ‘an insult to memory of Sarah Everard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met Police prosecution for Covid breach ‘an insult to memory of Sarah Everard’

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 1:47 pm
Jenny Edmunds (James Manning/PA)
Jenny Edmunds (James Manning/PA)

A woman accused of breaching Covid-19 laws by attending a vigil for Sarah Everard has said the Metropolitan Police prosecution against her is an “insult” to the murdered marketing executive’s memory.

Jenny Edmunds is accused of participating in a gathering of more than two people in a public outdoor place in a Tier 4 area – Clapham Common, south London – on March 13 last year.

Edmunds, 32, of Lewisham, south London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, speaking only to confirm her name and address and to plead not guilty.

Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions banned household mixing, aside from support bubbles, and two people meeting in public outdoor places.

Clapham Common
People gathered on Clapham Common on March 13 last year (Victoria Jones/PA)

For attending the vigil, she received a £220 fine and was ordered to pay £100 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, with 28 days to pay, said Hodge Jones & Allen, a law firm representing Edmunds.

A case management hearing has been set for September 23, with a trial listed for October 28, 31 and November 1 at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

In a statement provided by Hodge Jones & Allen outside court, Edmunds said: “This prosecution is an insult to the memory of Sarah Everard, and all victims of gender-based violence and police brutality.

“It is a waste of public funds and just goes to further prove that the Met is not fit for purpose.”

Sarah Everard
Sarah Everard (Family Handout/CPS/PA)

She was one of six people prosecuted by the Met after the event on March 13 last year.

A planned socially distanced event proposed by Reclaim These Streets (RTS) was cancelled when organisers were threatened by the Met with £10,000 fines.

A spontaneous vigil – which followed the kidnap, rape and murder of Ms Everard, 33, by serving Pc Wayne Couzens – but the Met’s policing was heavily criticised after women were handcuffed on the ground and led away by officers.

The Met previously said all six cases were brought to court because fines imposed for alleged breaches of Covid rules had not been paid.

Out of a total of nine fixed penalty notices issued, another two were paid and one was dropped with no further action.

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services concluded that police “acted appropriately” in dealing with the event, but said it was a “public relations disaster” and described some statements made by members of the force as “tone deaf”.

The Met were twice refused permission to appeal against a High Court ruling which concluded they breached the rights of the RTS organisers.

Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler argued that decisions made before the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and said the force did not assess the potential risk to public health.

In a ruling in March, their claim was upheld by Lord Justice Warby and Mr Justice Holgate, who found the Met’s decisions in the run-up to the event were “not in accordance with the law”.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence after admitting kidnapping, raping and murdering Ms Everard.

