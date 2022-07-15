Metropolitan Police officer dismissed for punching handcuffed teenage boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Metropolitan Police officer dismissed for punching handcuffed teenage boy

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 3:51 pm
A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy while he was on the floor.

Police constable Steven Martin has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the force he used against an arrested child in 2021.

Following a hearing which concluded on Thursday, the disciplinary panel found Martin acted with “unnecessary and unreasonable force” against the boy and used “abusive language” towards him.

The youngster had been arrested along with two other male teenagers on February 28 last year, after officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in Waltham Forest, north-east London.

All three were charged but the case was later discontinued.

The mother of the boy attacked by Martin complained to the Met, who referred this to the IOPC.

The IOPC launched an investigation in April 2021, which involved interviewing Martin under criminal caution, reviewing his body-worn video and obtaining statements from police witnesses and the victim.

When Martin first gave an account of the incident, he failed to mention that he had hit the boy, and when this was shown on his body-worn footage, described it as an accident, the panel said.

The IOPC also found Martin breached the professional standards for “respect and courtesy” and “honesty and integrity”.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said the boy had not been resisting arrest when Martin hit him, and the disgraced constable had “paid a high price for his actions” as he is now barred from any future employment in the police.

Mr Naseem said: “Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.

“Following our independent investigation, we found a case to answer on the basis that the force used appeared to exceed what was required in the circumstances as the boy had given himself up and was not resisting.

“PC Martin has now paid a high price for his actions by losing his job and will be placed on a barred list preventing him from future employment within the police service.”

Martin also previously pleaded guilty to common assault over the incident, during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 11 this year.

He was sentenced to a curfew order for 14 weeks, and ordered to pay legal costs and a victim surcharge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]