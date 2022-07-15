Gaia Pope-Sutherland’s family criticise police for failures after inquest ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gaia Pope-Sutherland’s family criticise police for failures after inquest ends

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 7:13 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 11:41 pm
The family of Gaia-Pope Sutherland have criticised the police after an inquest into her death (PA)
The family of Gaia Pope-Sutherland have criticised the police after an inquest found she had died from hypothermia hours after running away from her home while suffering a mental health crisis.

They said Dorset Police had failed the teenager when she reported she had been raped and also failed her in the first two days after she went missing in Swanage in November 2017.

The 19-year-old’s family blamed a decade of austerity cuts and called for the force to create a specialist unit to investigate rape and serious sexual offences.

Gaia Pope-Sutherland was found dead on cliff tops in Swanage 11 days after she went missing (Dorset Police/PA)
“For two years, they did nothing but fail Gaia. They failed to prosecute her rapist. They failed to treat her with respect,” cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann said.

“They failed, as did Dorset Healthcare, to take safeguarding action or offer support with continuing harassment from the known child sex offender she had reported for rape and threats to kill.

“Gaia’s story epitomises all that is wrong with British policing and cuts to the heart of why public confidence has never been so low.”

Dorset Coroner’s Court heard Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage on November 7 2017.

A search operation was launched and on November 18 her body was found by police search teams in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, close to the Swanage coastal path.

An inquest jury found she had died from hypothermia within 18 hours of first running away and that her mental health and mental state on the day she disappeared “probably caused or contributed more than minimally” to her death.

The Pope-Sutherland family also criticised the decision of senior coroner Rachael Griffin to direct the jury not to consider the accepted police failings as contributory factors in her death.

“It is a shocking indictment of the inquest system that before the inquest even started so much of Gaia’s story was excluded and then later that the majority of evidence heard by the jury, including the police failures in the search, was taken off the table for them to consider at all,” Miss Pope-Weidemann said.

Gaia Pope-Sutherland's family
“We remain concerned this was not the full and fearless investigation we were promised, and perhaps that is the single greatest opportunity, missed.

“A few missed opportunities might be human error, this many are not.

“This many can only be seen as the wreckage left by a perfect storm of unchecked misogyny and a decade of austerity cuts, which have brought our public services to their knees.”

The coroner said she would be writing preventing future death reports to the Health Secretary and local NHS bosses with her concerns about epilepsy care, resourcing and communications.

She will also be making a report to Dorset Police with her concerns about missing person policies and the use of internal computer systems.

The College of Policing will also be contacted about concerns over training for officers dealing with people suffering from epilepsy and mental health problems.

During the 11-week inquest in Bournemouth, the court heard the teenager had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been drugged and raped by a man when she was 16.

At the time of her disappearance, she was anxious about his imminent release from prison for unconnected sexual offences.

The inquest heard police had accepted there were several failings in the hunt for Miss Pope-Sutherland, such as delays to logging her as missing and grading her as “medium risk of harm”.

Search records on the force’s computer system were also retrospectively altered.

Members of the public joined the search for the teenager (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The college student had spent several weeks in hospital in February and March 2017 – where she was sexually harassed by a patient – having been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

She was further assessed in Poole Hospital in the October after her mental health worsened but was later discharged and sent home without any community support.

Dorset Police said it had sought to “identify and deliver” improvements in its organisation following Miss Pope-Sutherland’s death.

Assistant chief constable Rachel Farrell said: “We make a commitment today that we will act swiftly on any learning that has not already been part of our improvement programme.

“We recognise that as a force our immediate response to the missing person enquiry should have been better managed.

“Gaia and her family did not receive the service they should have had after her disappearance. We should have done much better especially during those first 48 hours and for this we are truly sorry.”

