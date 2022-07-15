Camilla to celebrate 75th birthday with family dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla to celebrate 75th birthday with family dinner

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 12:04 am
The Duchess of Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall is to celebrate her 75th birthday with a small family dinner.

Camilla’s milestone falls on Sunday and it is thought the Prince of Wales will host the evening get-together.

Guests are likely to dine at Charles’s Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, which has featured in Country Life, with the latest edition guest edited by the duchess.

Charles and Camilla visit Devon and Cornwall
The Duchess of Cornwall chats with her sister Annabel Elliot (Ben Birchall/PA)

Her daughter Laura Lopes and son Tom Parker Bowles are expected along with her younger sister Annabel Elliot, who featured in an ITV documentary following Camilla as she took the reins of the magazine.

The programme, which was screened this week, revealed that Camilla buried a young Annabel’s beloved teddy bear, known as Tiddy Bar, in the grounds of their grandparents’ home and only confessed years later.

The duchess said: “Yes, Tiddy Bar, he had a very happy resting ground,” and Ms Elliot joked: “I’ve not forgiven her, it still rankles to this day.”

A Clarence House spokesman said about celebrations marking Camilla’s birthday: “She will be having a small family dinner”.

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Charles is expected to host Camilla's birthday dinner (David Davies/PA)

The birthday comes during a period of change for the monarchy, with the future queen consort speaking in the ITV documentary about “exciting new prospects” ahead as her position in the royal family takes on greater prominence.

The duchess is the former royal mistress who will now stand shoulder to shoulder as queen with Charles when he becomes king.

Camilla’s public image has been transformed after she was cast as the “third person” in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage, to become a campaigning member of the monarchy prepared to serve the nation.

Randox Health Grand National Festival 2022 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse
The duchess will turn 75 during an important period for the monarchy (Peter Byrne/PA)

During the 17 years she has been married to the prince she has grown into the role and is now an assured royal host when staging a reception at Clarence House or a confident representative of the Queen when invited to foreign lands.

Camilla is patron or supporter of a number of literacy charities, speaks out in support of victims of domestic violence and champions several animal welfare organisations.

But her most significant role is likely to be supporting the prince as heir to the throne.

