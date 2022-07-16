What the papers say – July 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What the papers say – July 16

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 2:07 am
What the papers say – July 16 (PA)
Potentially fatal heat across much of the UK and a politician’s plea for honesty are splashed across the papers.

The Met Office has issued its first red alert for a heatwave and there are fears thousands may die, reports The Guardian.

The story is also covered by the Daily Mirror and i, while The Independent reports many schools will close and the NHS will experience “extreme” pressure as the temperature nears 40C.

Meanwhile, back on the hustings where Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt touts her credentials in The Daily Telegraph and rival Liz Truss tells the Daily Mail she is considering a tax cut of £2,500 for families.

Rishi Sunak’s “plea for honesty” at the candidates’ debate as he accused Ms Mordaunt and Ms Truss of being irresponsible leads The Times.

Boris Johnson offers some advice in the Daily Express to his successor, saying they must “finish the Brexit job” and “protect his legacy” on Ukraine.

Mr Johnson is set to offer pay rises averaging about 5% to millions of public sector workers amid fears of ongoing industrial action, according to FT Weekend.

And the Daily Star looks to the coast as it says “we’re gonna need a bigger lilo” with research showing global warning will bring great white sharks to Britain.

