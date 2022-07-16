Warning over moorland fires ahead of heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning over moorland fires ahead of heatwave

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 3:41 pm
Fire chiefs have issued a safety warning following the fire at Dovestone Reservor in Oldham amid soaring temperatures last Saturday (GMFR via PA)
Police have issued a warning ahead of the coming heatwave after a series of wildfires on moorland near Manchester which they now believe were started deliberately.

The blaze began last weekend and swept across part of Saddleworth Moor near a car park close to the Dovestone reservoir.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say a joint investigation with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has, so far, established that there were five seats of fire with traces of accelerant found at three of the seats.

Superintendent Phillip Hutchinson, of GMP Oldham district, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for starting these fires which could have had a devastating impact on the land, the wildlife and residents who live in the surrounding area.

“I ask anyone with information to share it with us as soon as possible.

“Maintaining safety at Saddleworth Moor is of great importance to both ourselves and our partner agencies.

“Only days before this fire, we attended an event during which we spoke with members of the public about how to use the area in the summer.

“Unfortunately, during this event, our officers sighted persons posing a risk so three fixed penalty notices were issued.

“I would like to use this opportunity to remind members of the public that there is a Public Space Protection Order in place at Saddleworth Moor – meaning it is a criminal offence to start fires in the area, including barbecues. A breach of the order can result in a £1,000 fine.

“I ask members of the public who frequent the area and residents who live surrounding it to report anyone they suspect of planning and illegal barbecue or committing any other crime.”

Jim Wilmott, GMFRS group manager at Bury, Oldham and Rochdale, said: “We have seen just how devastating and damaging wildfires can be, especially in Saddleworth, in recent times.

“It’s difficult to understand why anyone would want to deliberately start a fire in moorlands, but sadly it does happen and when conditions are this dry, they grow quickly and easily out of control.

“For those who do think this is a good idea, you should know that not only does it destroy precious moorland, but it also puts local wildlife and people at danger, causing huge disruption and means our resources are often unable to attend other serious incidents.

“The evidence suggests that a fires at Dove Stone in Saddleworth were deliberately started. I urge people to contact Greater Manchester Police with any information you have about this so those responsible can be rightly punished. Our message is strong and clear – never have a barbecue or campfire in the countryside or start a fire deliberately. It’s selfish and dangerous.”

“Anyone with information should contact us via our LiveChat facility or by calling 101.”

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111.

