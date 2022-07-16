In pictures: Britain sizzles as record heatwave approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: Britain sizzles as record heatwave approaches

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 8:26 pm
Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Britons have made the most of the hot weather as forecasters warned of potentially unprecedented temperatures to follow next week.

The Met Office has forecast dry weather in Wales, the Midlands, the South East and south-west England as temperatures could jump to 31C in most places on Sunday, when an amber extreme heat warning comes into force.

Saturday kick-started the beginning of the heatwave, with Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens, in west London, recording the highest temperature of 29.1C.

Brighton beach
Crowds enjoy the hot weather at Brighton beach in Sussex (Peter Clifton/PA)
Cricket fan with sun hat
A fan keeps cool with a colourful hat during the Vitality Blast T20 cricket semi-final match at Edgbaston Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
The beach at Broadstairs, Kent
Hundreds of sunbathers at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sky Pool swimmers
Swimmers take a dip in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings in Nine Elms, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Weather warning sign
A sign over the A19 road towards Teesside warns over extreme weather as the UK braces for the upcoming heatwave (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bristol Harbour Festival
Three men take charge of a steam-powered boat as part of the Bristol Harbour Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sunbathers
Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at the beach in Broadstairs, Kent, as temperatures continue to climb (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Summer weather July 16th 2022
Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bristol Harbour Festival
Crowds at the harbour wall enjoying the good weather during the Bristol Harbour Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
A sunbather
A sunbather makes the most of the hot weather on Saturday – but potentially punishing high temperatures are on the way next week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

