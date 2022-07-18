In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool in heatwave as temperatures soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: UK tries to keep cool in heatwave as temperatures soar

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 1:54 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:12 pm
A man uses a newspaper as a fan whilst travelling on the Bakerloo line (Yui Mok/PA)
A man uses a newspaper as a fan whilst travelling on the Bakerloo line (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK is facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings as the country braces for extreme heat over the next two days with temperatures set to soar into the high 30s in some areas on Monday, while Tuesday is predicted to be even hotter.

The chief executive of the Met Office, Professor Penelope Endersby, confirmed “we may well see the hottest day in the UK in history” on Monday, but Tuesday is expected to be even hotter, with some forecasts estimating highs of 43C (109F), she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

By 12pm, the top recorded temperature was 34.8C (94.6F) in Charlwood in Surrey, according to the Met Office.

Heathrow had reached 34.5C (94.1F), Kew Gardens was 34.4C (93.9F) and St James’s Park in London saw temperatures of 34.3C (93.7F).

Summer weather July 18th 2022
Palm House supervisor Will Spolestra waters the plants at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew where temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside during the heatwave (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Paddleboarders on the River Thames near Richmond (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Soldiers from the Queen’s Guard deliver water to their colleagues on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
People preparing to enter the water in Penzance, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Paul Davies told Sky News the weather charts he had seen on Monday were “astounding” and unlike any he had observed throughout his 30-year career.

He warned the rise in temperature is “entirely consistent” with climate change and said the “brutality” of the heat could become commonplace by the end of the century.

Mr Davies said temperatures will ease from next Wednesday onwards but warned another heatwave later in summer could not be ruled out.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
A man sunbathes close to the water in Mousehole, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Bethan Lewis, 30, with her 18 months old child, Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse defended the idea that people could still go to the beach.

He told Sky News: “Some people may wish to.

“It will be cooler at the coast than it is at the centre of the country, particularly in the Midlands and in London.

“But what we are saying to people is that they need to take responsibility for themselves, recognise that this is a really ferocious heat that we haven’t seen in this country before and adapt their behaviour accordingly.”

Summer weather July 18th 2022
A police officer pouring water on a police horse on Whitehall in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Scorched grass in Greenwich Park, south east London.
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 18th 2022
Charles relaxes at Jesus Green Lido (Jacob King/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]