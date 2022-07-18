Zoos lay on icy treats to keep animals cool in heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Zoos lay on icy treats to keep animals cool in heatwave

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 3:32 pm
Zoos across the UK have taken extra precautions to keep their animals cool during the heatwave (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
Zoos across the UK have taken extra precautions to keep their animals cool during the heatwave (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Zoos across the UK have taken extra precautions to keep their animals cool amid the soaring temperatures, with some offering icy treats and others shutting their gates to the public.

After the Met Office issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday, animal parks such as Chester Zoo have closed their doors for “the safety of our staff, visitors, animals and plants”.

Meanwhile, several have introduced additional measures to keep animals cool – with Colchester Zoo in Essex offering its residents frozen bottles of water, ice enrichment, and sprinklers.

At Bristol Zoo, squirrel monkeys, kea parrots and red pandas were given ice lollies filled with vegetables, leaves or mealworms, while the seals tucked into frozen fish in ice blocks as they frolicked in their pool.

Animals at ZSL London Zoo were also given “healthy ice pops” made from “frozen sugar-free iced tea, filled with nuts and seeds”.

Gorilla holding an ice lolly
Western lowland gorilla Mjukuu enjoys an ice lolly at London Zoo (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

A spokesman said: “Primates such as the gorillas and squirrel monkeys love an ice lolly, just like us.

“When the temperatures rise, zookeepers make sure that every animal has plenty of water and cooling treats. They can choose to spend their time in their cool indoor dens, or under the cool shade of the trees in their outdoor paddock, or they can choose to sunbathe if they prefer.”

Chester Zoo said it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, tweeting: “Due to the extreme heat forecast… we will be closed for the safety of our staff, visitors, animals and plants.”

Dr Nick Davis, assistant curator of mammals, said the zoo’s animals are finding their own ways to keep cool in their habitats.

“The likes of our greater one-horned rhinos, black rhinos and capybaras will cool off by submerging themselves in their mud wallows, while big cats such as Sumatran tigers and jaguars might beat the heat by taking a dip in their pools,” he said.

“Our keepers may deliver special fruit and vegetable ice lollies to our chimps, bears and red pandas, with animals including Asian elephants treated to refreshing showers.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster also said it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow rangers to “concentrate fully on caring for our animals”.

“In the Yorkshire Hive, the Hex Hotel, Wilds Cafe Bistro, Uproar Play Barn and the shops will all remain open as they are air-conditioned,” a spokesman said.

“We will be in touch with ticket holders to rebook them and will reopen on Wednesday 20th July.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but believe in these extraordinary conditions closing is in the best interests of our animals as well as team and visitor safety.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]