Wales ‘records hottest day on record’ as temperatures hit 37.1C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Wales ‘records hottest day on record’ as temperatures hit 37.1C

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 4:58 pm
People on the beach at Barry Island (Ben Birchall/PA)
People on the beach at Barry Island (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wales has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, according to the Met Office.

The temperature reached 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire, on Monday afternoon.

Before this week, the previous highest temperature had been recorded as 35.2C in the same area on August 2 1990.

Earlier today, Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth on the coast of mid-west Wales, also broke the record after it hit 35.3C.

Both temperatures are yet to be fully verified.

The extreme heatwave affecting all parts of the UK has prompted a rare amber weather warning to be issued by the Met Office across Wales.

A red weather warning for heat was issued across parts of England.

The public have been urged not to travel unless necessary with conditions on public transport expected to be “uncomfortable”.

The speed limit on rail lines has been limited to 90mph, reduced from 125mph, meaning journeys will take longer.

People have also been warned to keep pets and livestock cool.

Farmers at the Royal Welsh Show near Builth Wells in Powys, the UK’s biggest agricultural event, are said to be taking measures to care for the around 8,000 animals attending.

WEATHER Heatwave
(PA Graphics)

Some are even smothering pigs in sun tan lotion, according to a BBC report.

Doctors have warned of a danger to life or potential serious illness from the blistering temperatures.

Recommended precautions include avoiding physical exercise, keeping to the shade and maintaining ventilation, drinking plenty of water and using in-date sun cream.

People have been warned against using rivers and lakes to cool off due to the dangers of swimming in open water.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]