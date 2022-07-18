Researchers discover dormant black hole outside our galaxy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Researchers discover dormant black hole outside our galaxy

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 5:10 pm
Researchers discover a dormant black hole outside our galaxy (ESO/L. Calcada)
Researchers discover a dormant black hole outside our galaxy (ESO/L. Calcada)

Researchers have discovered a dormant black hole outside the Milky Way.

The stellar-mass black hole has been observed in a neighbouring galaxy by a team of international scientists.

The newly found black hole is at least nine times the mass of the sun and orbits a hot blue star weighing 25 times the sun’s mass.

Researchers discover a dormant black hole outside our galaxy
The star-forming region 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula (European Southern Observatory/PA)

The star that gave rise to the black hole vanished without any sign of an associated supernova explosion, the study suggests.

Stellar-mass black holes are formed when massive stars reach the end of their lives and collapse under their own gravity.

In a system of two stars revolving around each other, this process leaves behind a black hole in orbit with a luminous companion star.

This black is considered dormant if it does not emit high levels of x-ray radiation, which is how such black holes are typically detected.

Dormant black holes are hard to spot as they do not interact much with their surroundings.

The researchers had been looking for black-hole-binary systems for more than two years and are particularly excited about the discovery, known as VFTS243.

Paul Crowther, professor of astrophysics at the University of Sheffield, said: “It’s a very exciting discovery.

“Although a number of dormant black hole candidates have been proposed, this is the first to be unambiguously detected outside our galaxy.”

Researchers discover a dormant black hole outside our galaxy
The Tarantula Nebula is about 160,000 light years away from Earth (European Southern Observatory/PA)

As part of the research team, Professor Crowther has been working with the Institute of Physic and Astronomy’s Tomer Shenar, who started the study at KU Leuven in Belgium and is now a Marie-Curie Fellow at Amsterdam University in the Netherlands.

Dr Shenar said: “We identified a needle in a haystack.

“The star that formed the black hole in VFTS 243 appears to have collapsed entirely, with no sign of a previous explosion.

“Evidence for this direct-collapse scenario has been emerging recently, but our study arguably provides one of the most direct indications.

“This has enormous implications for the origin of black-hole mergers in the cosmos.”

The black hole in VFTS 243 was found using six years of observations of the Tarantula Nebula by the Fibre Large Array Multi Element Spectrograph (Flames) instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

The study is published in Nature Astronomy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]