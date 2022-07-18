Demand for ice cream soars as Brits try to keep cool in heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Demand for ice cream soars as Brits try to keep cool in heatwave

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 6:52 pm
Ice cream sales have soared in the heatwave (Niall Carson/PA)
Ice cream sales have soared in the heatwave (Niall Carson/PA)

A British ice cream cone manufacturer has had to lay on extra deliveries to deal with demand, as the popularity of the frozen treat soars in the extremely high temperatures.

Antonelli, producer of the only waffle cones to be made in the UK as well as ice-cream ingredients and decorations, said smaller, independent ice cream parlours have been asking for last-minute deliveries as they struggle to cope with demand.

National sales manager Gary Brooks told the PA news agency: “Manufacturers of ice cream, from small, independent parlours who make their own to bigger people, they’ll all look at the weather, and it’s the smaller ones that tend to get caught out a little bit because they’re never going to put as much stock down as, say, a Wall’s or something like that.”

Summer weather July 18th 2022
An ice cream cone factory in Manchester (Antonelli/PA)

He added: “They will look at the weather and go ‘Oh crikey, we’re gonna get wiped out in the next…’ so then they come to us and they need a delivery, like, tomorrow.

“That’s the biggest thing that affects us. is that people want that delivery instantly.”

“I mean, we have people (saying) ‘I need it next day’, ‘I need it on a Saturday’, we don’t normally do Saturdays.”

The Manchester-based company keenly monitors the Met Office forecasts in advance to ensure they have enough supply, but they have nonetheless needed to adapt to the current climate.

Mr Brooks said: “We’re expecting a busy time in the summer anyway just because of the nature of the business – but when you get a weather surge like this, we will see that our stocks that were maybe planned in for August and September selling will get depleted.”

Summer weather July 18th 2022
Antonelli produces the only waffle cones to be made in the UK (Antonelli/PA)

He added: “Obviously we’ve known about this weather for a couple of weeks, because we’re looking at the long-term.

“We keep our eye on the weather all the time, because we know that it makes a massive difference in this industry. And as soon as the sun comes out, it’s a different business altogether. So, we will have to react production-wise, definitely.”

Asked about whether the hot temperatures were a boost to sales, he said: “The staycation was a massive thing for this industry last year because people remembered about Britain’s holiday (industry) and on British holidays, you eat ice cream. So that, and then a nice surge in weather now.

“It’s prolonged weather that really takes its toll. A short surge like this, it’s not a problem at all. If this carries on for three to four weeks, then we will be looking at that now and just trying to gauge what’s going to happen.

“Of course, we get very good at weather watching.”

Supermarket chain Iceland said it saw its best ever day for ice cream sales on Saturday, beating the previous record set in summer 2019 by as much as 12%.

The most popular ice cream product was the chain’s own brand strawberry and vanilla cones.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]