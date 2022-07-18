Man found guilty of double murder during Russian New Year celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man found guilty of double murder during Russian New Year celebration

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 6:10 pm
Vepkhvia Laliashvili (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Vepkhvia Laliashvili (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has been found guilty of murdering two friends during a drunken celebration of the Russian New Year.

Georgian national Vepkhvia Laliashvili, 51, fatally stabbed Lithuanians Dainius Kulboka, 44, and Jonas Semenas, 44, in January last year.

Beforehand, Laliashvili, who worked in the motor trade, had shared five bottles of brandy with the victims.

The reason for the violence is not known but it was claimed that the defendant owed the victims some £30,000, the court heard.

Dainius Kulboka
Dainius Kulboka (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Shortly after midnight on January 10 last year, the victims were found dead in Mr Kulboka’s home in Tavistock Gardens in Ilford, east London, where all three had spent the evening drinking.

Prosecutor James Dawes QC had told jurors the evidence indicated that Laliashvili killed or incapacitated one man and then killed the other.

The defendant used knives he found at the house to inflict eight deep stab wounds to Mr Kulboka, and 52 stab injuries Mr Semenas, some very deep, the court heard.

The prosecution asserted that sounds of the attack could be heard on a doorbell camera opposite the house.

One of the victims could be heard pleading with the defendant to stop after he had apparently already stabbed the other.

In distressing audio played in court, a voice could be heard begging: “Please don’t kill, please don’t stab him.

“What are you doing? … Don’t stab him. What has he done to you?”

As the attack continued, the defendant phoned his partner to pick him up, jurors were told.

Jonas Semena
Jonas Semenas (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The police officers entered the house and found the bloody remains of Mr Kulboka in the hallway and the second victim lying near the patio doors.

There was blood on the walls, floors and curtains on the ground floor.

A small amount of cocaine was found in the flat and both victims had the drug in their systems.

The defendant was arrested two days later.

Laliashvili, from Paistow, east London, who was formerly known as Vytautas Garmus, had denied two counts of murder.

Giving evidence, he claimed he had no memory of events but said he would not have attacked the two men, who worked in construction.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for less than a day to find him guilty.

Mr Justice Wall adjourned sentencing until Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, of Scotland Yard, said: “Dainius and Jonas were subjected to a frenzied attack by a man who they thought was their friend.

“My thoughts are with their families as they continue to deal with the pain of losing a loved one in such awful circumstances.

“My team of detectives carried out a complex and detailed investigation, which involved speaking to several witnesses and reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage and phone data.

“I am pleased that our work has resulted in a dangerous man being convicted and it is right that he will now spend a considerable time in prison.”

