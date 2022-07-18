Second highest temperature on record in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Second highest temperature on record in Ireland

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 8:48 pm
An ice cream melts in the heat at Phoenix Park in Dublin (PA)
An ice cream melts in the heat at Phoenix Park in Dublin (PA)

Ireland has recorded its second highest temperature in history, according to Met Eireann.

A temperature of 33C was recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Monday.

This was just 0.3C cooler than the all-time high of 33.3C which was recorded at Kilkenny Castle on June 26, 1887.

A status yellow high temperature warning remains in place across the country as it faces another day of high heat.

The Phoenix Park temperature on Monday marks the highest recorded in the 21st century, overtaking 32.3C in Elphin, Co Roscommon on July 19, 2006.

It was also higher than any temperature recorded in the 20th century, and the highest temperature ever recorded in the capital, according to Met Eireann data.

It said: “Phoenix Park has broken the highest 21st temperature record with 33C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8C above normal.

“This is only 0.3C below the all-time 135-year-old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Temperatures may still rise further.”

Summer weather July 18th 2022
The sea at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The rise in temperatures has forced Met Eireann to issue a hot weather warning that is to last until midnight on Tuesday.

It said that exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland on Monday with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees generally and possibly up to 32 degrees in places.

Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

People went to enjoy the heat in Phoenix Park.

Families flocked to the zoo as temperatures reached the low 30s, with children and adults buying 99s to help cool off.

Jackie, who works at the toy stall across from the zoo, said that her stalls are in the shade now, but the sun will come around by 4pm.

She said: “It’ll be boiling. It’s always very hot in the evenings here. But there’s a nice little breeze coming up the hollow now.”

Some sun worshippers bathed in the heat, while others retreated to shaded picnic benches to take a break from the unusually high temperatures for Ireland.

Summer weather July 18th 2022
People enjoying the weather and trying to keep cool at Malahide beach near Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

There appeared to be fewer dogs being brought for walks in the large park than normal, after people were warned not to expose their pets to the heat during the Status Yellow warning.

A cool breeze and bouts of overcast weather at the park provided some respite from the heat.

31-year-old Tadgh was out for a run in the Phoenix Park as the news broke that the temperature record for the year was broken.

“I could do without it,” he said of the heat.

“It’s hot enough, It’ll be fine if it stays that way,” he said, adding that he does not want it any hotter.

“I’m going slower than I usually go, the heart rate is higher, walking more than I usually do.

“I’m taking it easy, going as slow as I need to.”

In the southside of the city, people headed in their droves to the Forty Foot in Sandycove.

Aimee McDonagh, 27, who swims at the famous bathing spot regularly, said: “It’s absolutely nuts. All these blow-ins.

“All these kids with their speakers. I feel like an aul-wan. It’s like the middle of Ibiza. It’s good craic though.”

The Dublin hairdresser added: “Normally it’s very calm here but not today. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it like this.”

In nearby Dun Laoghaire, fewer people than usual were walking the East Pier.

Dubliner Derek Hand, 57, who was fishing off the pier with some friends, said it was “quieter than normal”.

“Everyone’s gone to the beach with all their kids,” he said.

The fish weren’t biting but he was looking on the bright side as he was “getting the colour”.

“Normally I take the T-shirt off but enough is enough – I’ve had too much. I don’t want to blister,” he added.

Met Eireann said that Tuesday will continue to be very warm over the eastern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 22-26 or 27 degrees, with cooler and fresher elsewhere though with highs of 16-22 degrees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal