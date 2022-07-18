Archie the Octonauts fan and Harry’s ‘dad chat’ – JJ Chalmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie the Octonauts fan and Harry's 'dad chat' – JJ Chalmers

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:04 am
Harry with JJ Chalmers during the Invictus Games 2016 (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie is a big fan of the children’s television series Octonauts, Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers has revealed.

The TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing star told Radio Times he and Harry have grown up together and do “dad chat” now.

He said three-year-old Archie loves the popular animated show Octonauts, just like his own son James.

The series follows Captain Barnacles and his crew of underwater explorers as they help rescue aquatic creatures across the world’s oceans.

Chalmers, who was injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011, took part in Harry’s Invictus Games, which he said inspired his recovery.

He told of how he has been through “some pretty extraordinary times” with Harry.

“In some ways we’ve grown up together. When we first met, we were both young lads in the military,” Chalmers said.

“It’s been pretty lovely to move into the next stage of our life – marriage, kids – together.

“Now that we both have kids, we just do dad chat.

“I know that Archie loves The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too. The kids are a similar age and have similar interests.”

This week's edition of Radio Times
This week’s edition of Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

Chalmers said his children had not yet had the chance for a playdate with Archie and his younger sister Lilibet, who live in California, adding: “I’m sure they’ll get together one day soon.”

Octonauts, based on the books by Vicki Wong and Michael C Murphy, was produced for the BBC’s CBeebies channel and now also streams on Netflix.

Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million deal with Netflix after moving to the US.

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

