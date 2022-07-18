Family of baby boy killed in blast 50 years ago urge that his name be heard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of baby boy killed in blast 50 years ago urge that his name be heard

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:04 am
An RUC officer (Brian Little/PA)
The family of a five-month-old baby killed by a bomb in Co Tyrone 50 years ago have urged that his name be heard.

Alan Jack was with his mother Barbara and two-year-old brother Robert in Canal Street, Strabane, on July 19 1972 when the blast in a nearby car went off.

His family say his pram was hit by a shard of glass which fell from a building after the explosion which has been blamed on the Provisional IRA.

He is one of the youngest victims of Northern Ireland’s Troubles, and his death came during the worst year of violence in the region with 472 people killed.

Unborn twins were killed in the Omagh bombing in 1998 while six-week-old Andrew Maguire was killed on August 10 1976 in an incident involving the IRA and the Army in Belfast.

Alan’s family say no one was ever questioned by police or convicted over his death.

In a statement on the 50th anniversary, his family described their frustration and disappointment at the lack of justice or acknowledgement.

“There is little ever said of our baby Alan but his life mattered to us, he was truly an innocent whose life was erased before it had barely even started,” they said.

“We have never received an apology or acknowledgement for what happened.”

Alan’s parents William and Barbara have since died.

They were aged 27 and 23 on the day of the bombing, and their family described how they were in the town on the summer’s day.

“About 1.05pm an anonymous telephone call was received by a constable at the enquiry office of Strabane RUC Station giving a 20-minute warning that a bomb had been planted outside Linton and Robinson’s shop, Canal Street, Strabane, and was due to go off,” they said.

“Five police officers left the RUC station and went to the scene. Two unattended cars had been left outside Linton and Robinson’s shop.

“Barbara came out of the Argosy sweet shop, Abercorn Square, with Robert and baby Alan, who was in his pram. Barbara was told by the police to ‘move on’ as there was a car bomb somewhere in the area.

“Barbara hurried away and as she passed the Ulster Bank, the bomb exploded, causing glass in 30 nearby buildings to shatter. Cruelly a piece of 1/4-inch plate glass fell from a window in the Ulster Bank into the pram, hitting baby Alan in the head and face – he didn’t stand a chance.”

The family said he will never be forgotten.

“Alan’s life was not for others to take,” they said. “It was a terrible blow and for William and Barbara they were truly devastated.

“Yes, there were siblings born but there was always this emptiness – baby Alan was never forgotten by our family, nor will he ever be forgotten.”

A service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be held for Alan on Sunday at Leckpatrick Parish Church.

Kenny Donaldson, director of services for the South East Fermanagh Foundation, said the family feel the crime was “largely brushed aside”.

“The murder of a child so young was and remains a tragedy, and in this milestone anniversary year it is important that Alan Jack’s name is heard, and heard loudly,” he said.

“In 1972 there was very limited access to technology and sadly, alike the majority of homes, a camera was not something that the Jack family possessed, there exists no photograph of little Alan, he was denied that very right to have his identity captured through a photographic image.

“It is a calamity that no-one has ever been held accountable.

“The Jack family were never given any focus down the years, they were left to deal with their pain and to try to survive themselves. Belatedly it is important that their loss is fully acknowledged and we pray that the upcoming service will offer the family a form of recognition and support then in their ongoing journey of healing.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have been approached for a response.

