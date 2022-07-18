UN law meant UK was ‘attractive destination for asylum seekers’, New Labour told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

UN law meant UK was ‘attractive destination for asylum seekers’, New Labour told

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:05 am
Prime Minister Tony Blair meets Kosovan refugees at the border crossing point between Kosovo and Macedonia, near Skopje (John Stillwell/PA)
Prime Minister Tony Blair meets Kosovan refugees at the border crossing point between Kosovo and Macedonia, near Skopje (John Stillwell/PA)

New Labour’s attempts to tackle immigration were partly thwarted by a UN protocol which meant the UK was fundamentally deemed an “attractive destination” for asylum seekers, internal memos suggest.

Home Office permanent secretary Sir David Omand said the 1951 Refugee Convention – which says refugees should not be sent back to a country where they face serious threats to their safety – and the “generous reception” given to people from the former Yugoslavia were partly to blame.

His concern was contained in a memo to Cabinet secretary Sir Richard Wilson in March 2000. Home Office figures at the time showed there were 6,680 asylum applications that month, up from 6,110 the previous month.

In his memo, contained within the latest tranche of declassified Cabinet files released by the National Archives in Kew, Sir David wrote: “The intake of asylum seekers is now running at double the rate when we published our plans and targets in 1998.

“It was not our political intent but we have a situation where the UK is an attractive destination for asylum seekers, not least because of the interpretation of the 1951 Convention by our courts and the continuing interference in the administration of the system through judicial reviews.

“Our generous reception of Kosovars and Albanians, for the best reasons, has not helped.

“The message went back that the UK was a civilised place and that has spread across much of Eastern Europe. Modifying this message is hard.”

Prime minister Tony Blair replied: “Yes, but we have to deal with the root causes of this explosion in number and it will need tough action to do it.”

Figures showed asylum applications to the UK more than doubled in the first two years of Mr Blair’s premiership.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal