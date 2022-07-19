Prescott ‘did nothing wrong’ over Clapham flat fiasco, Blair told Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prescott ‘did nothing wrong’ over Clapham flat fiasco, Blair told Tory MP

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 3:12 am
The exterior view of the block where John Prescott rented a property
Tony Blair staunchly backed his Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott when he came under fire for renting a cut-price London flat from a transport union, newly released correspondence shows.

Then Prime Minister, Mr Blair dismissed claims from Conservative MP Archie Norman that there was a conflict of interest between Mr Prescott’s other role as Transport Secretary and the fact the RMT had for years charged the Labour grandee a subsidised rate to rent a flat in Clapham, south London.

The Commons Standards and Privileges Committee found Mr Prescott had not broken rules by failing to declare the flat the MPs’ register of interests, but declined to rule on whether he breached the ministerial code – critics argued he had done so by effectively receiving a financial discount from the transport union.

But in a letter to shadow transport secretary Mr Norman in May 2000, released by the National Archives in Kew, Mr Blair wrote: “I welcome the decision of the Committee on Standards and Privileges to reject the complaints made against John Prescott.

“The report vindicates his actions.

John Prescott stands down as MP
Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott was backed by Prime Minister Tony Blair (Andrew Parsons/PA)

“For my part, I am fully satisfied that John Prescott has done nothing which in any way, shape or form reflects on his integrity or his ability to do his job.”

Mr Prescott was later engaged in a court battle with the RMT who attempted to repossess the flat after he left the union.

He eventually gave up the legal fight and handed back the keys.

Reports at the time said Mr Prescott rented the flat for £220 a month – well below estate agents’ commercial estimates of £1,500.

