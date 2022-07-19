UK temperature hits 40C for first time on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

UK temperature hits 40C for first time on record

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 2:12 pm
A person wets their hair in a fountain at Trafalgar Square in central London as temperatures hit 40C for the first time ever in the UK (Aaron Chown/PA)
A person wets their hair in a fountain at Trafalgar Square in central London as temperatures hit 40C for the first time ever in the UK (Aaron Chown/PA)

Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said.

The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.

The extreme heat is fuelled by climate change, which is making every heatwave more intense, frequent and likely, scientists warn.

The new high for daytime temperatures came after the UK experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.

The 40.2C recorded at Heathrow beats the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.5C, and the Met Office warned temperatures were still climbing early on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlwood, Wisley and Chertsey in Surrey, and Kew Gardens and Northolt in west London were among the places to exceed the 2019 record by early afternoon, with temperatures climbing above 39C.

Rail services have been heavily disrupted, with no services into or out of London Kings Cross all day, no Thameslink or Great Northern trains north of London, and only very limited services on East Midlands Railway.

There are also very limited and disrupted services running into and out of London Euston, on Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway, and London Marylebone on Chiltern Railways, and temporary speed restrictions in the face of the risk of buckling rails.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat and said issues on the rails and roads will continue for decades during such heatwaves.

Congestion levels on city roads and commuter numbers on London public transport services were both down on Tuesday morning, suggesting people were heeding advice not to travel unnecessarily.

Britons have been urged to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream and a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water – and there are warnings about swimming in open water.

A swimmer is missing at sea and five others were pulled from the water after a “serious” incident close to Clacton Pier, Essex Police said.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said a 14-year-old boy was missing and was believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the Thames in Richmond, west London.

Four other people have died in incidents in rivers, reservoirs and canals in the hot weather.

Two boys are in hospital – one of them in a critical condition – after being pulled from the sea at Blackpool on Monday, Lancashire police said.

In the health service, the interim deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, Miriam Deakin, said the heatwave was impacting urgent and emergency care and some planned services.

She said: “Across the country we are seeing hospitals having to scale back the number of planned surgeries as operating theatres are too hot.

“Trusts are having to install industrial cooling units, mounting fans, and trying to cool down IT server rooms.”

She said staff have swapped formal uniforms for cooler scrubs, while in some places those who are not frontline workers have been given the option to work from home, and hospital kitchens are making ice lollies for staff and patients.

Trusts are checking in with vulnerable patients to make sure they have enough water and plans to stay cool, and many clinical services have reviewed whether appointments or group activities should be cancelled or moved online, she said.

There have been 284,772 visits to the heat exhaustion and heatstroke section of the NHS website over the seven days from July 12 to 18, NHS Digital said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]