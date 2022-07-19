Queen on royal duty inside Windsor as UK records ‘highest-ever’ temperature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen on royal duty inside Windsor as UK records ‘highest-ever’ temperature

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 1:25 pm
The Queen, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive the US ambassador, Jane Hartley (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive the US ambassador, Jane Hartley (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen carried on with her royal duties during the heatwave despite the UK facing its hottest day on record.

The monarch, 96, welcomed the new US ambassador Jane Hartley from the safety of inside Windsor Castle during the virtual audience on Tuesday.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The Queen, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive the US Ambassador, Jane Hartley (Victoria Jones/PA)

As the country sweltered in the extreme temperatures which exceeded 40C for the first time, the nation’s longest reigning monarch wore a floral summer dress as she chatted on screen with the American diplomat, who presented her credentials at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, who was seated in her Oak Room sitting room at Windsor, has in the past been pictured with a Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link purifier fan at the Palace, and is also likely to also have one at her Berkshire castle.

Boris Johnson resignation
The Queen – with her Dyson fan in the background – with Boris Johnson in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Angela Kelly, the monarch’s senior dresser, has told how she opts for “light, dynamic fabrics that move and flow with the breeze” for the Queen in the summer and “strong florals with vibrant colours”.

“In warmer weather, I typically design with a more open neckline,” she wrote in her book The Other Side of the Coin.

When dressing casually, the Queen often wears silk blouses or cotton shirts, and a skirt.

Royal servants will also be helping to keep the Queen’s dogs cool – her elderly dorgi Candy and two corgi puppies Muick and Sandy.

Royal visit to Thames Hospice
The Queen during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Queen, who is facing ongoing mobility issues and is less than four years away from her 100th birthday, has increasingly turned to virtual engagements in recent times during and since the pandemic.

But she was out and about last Friday when she made a rare public appearance away from Windsor Castle to formally open the new £22m Thames Hospice building in nearby Maidenhead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal