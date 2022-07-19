Humans have lived off nature’s capital – not her income, says Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humans have lived off nature’s capital – not her income, says Charles

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 2:50 pm
Charles chats with Helen Browning, Group CEO Soil Association, as they walk through herbal leys as he attends the Innovative Farmers 10th anniversary at Trefranck Farm (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Charles chats with Helen Browning, Group CEO Soil Association, as they walk through herbal leys as he attends the Innovative Farmers 10th anniversary at Trefranck Farm (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prince of Wales says humanity has “lived off nature’s capital, without understanding we need to live off her income” in a speech at a farm in Cornwall.

Charles visited Trefranck Farm, near Launceston, on Tuesday, which was hosting the 10th anniversary of the Innovative Farmers initiative.

Founded by charity the Soil Association, of which Charles is a patron, it is a network of producers developing nature-friendly alternatives to intensive farming practices.

Charles and a farm project
Charles is shown samples of herbal leys as he attends the Innovative Farmers 10th anniversary at Trefranck Farm (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The prince met with farmers switching to “herbal leys” – a mix of clover, grasses and wildflowers for grazing – instead of just a monoculture of rye grass favoured elsewhere.

While most of the country bakes in unprecedented heat and grassland lies dry and yellow, the team at Trefranck showed off their rich green landscape.

Kate Still, of the Soil Association, told the PA news agency: “More and more farms are embracing this kind of diversity and going for these diverse swards – and more and more non-organic farmers.”

She said that many more would make the switch, otherwise they would have nothing to feed their livestock as the frequency and intensity of heat waves increase due to climate change.

James Daniel, of consultancy Precision Grazing LTD, explained farmers are also switching to “mob grazing” – where animals are regularly moved from field to field instead of grazing the grass down to the roots.

“It is about moving animals more often, only letting a group of animals stay in one place for three to five days,” he said.

“It is about changing how you manage animals and it is more natural, before we started putting up fences and hedges, they would have roamed free.”

Mr Daniel said the prince was already well aware of the practice.

Royal visit to Devon and Cornwall
Charles walks through herbal leys as he attends the Innovative Farmers 10th anniversary at Trefranck Farm, Nr Launceston in Cornwall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The prince said to us: ‘In order to farm for the future we need to give a little bit back to nature’,” Mr Daniel said.

Charles also met with farmers breeding sheep resistant to gut parasites in order to reduce the reliance on chemical wormers, and people developing satellite technology to help manage grazing land.

In a speech, the prince said: “I have always felt at the end of the day we have over exploited nature for too long – we have lived off her capital, without understanding we need to live off income.”

He continued: “To get back to that we need to make sure whatever little profit we make, there is a bit of profit for nature at the same time.

“That way I think we might start to rebalance and get back to the point we can rescue this poor old planet for all our successors, otherwise we are running out of time very rapidly.”

