UK’s hottest day: How are temperature records measured?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

UK’s hottest day: How are temperature records measured?

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 3:36 pm
Within each observatory is a Stevenson screen – a white box with slats that allow air to flow and a thermometer inside (Alamy/PA)
Within each observatory is a Stevenson screen – a white box with slats that allow air to flow and a thermometer inside (Alamy/PA)

The UK experienced its hottest day on record on Tuesday, with warmer weather than Jamaica, the Maldives and parts of the Sahara Desert.

Provisional Met Office figures show Heathrow Airport reached 40.2C in the afternoon, beating the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago.

But how do temperatures get measured to ensure they compare accurately with previous records?

People on the beach in Brighton, East Sussex
People on the beach in Brighton, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– How is temperature measured?

Since the 1960s, the Met Office has been using data collected from observatories across the country which must meet certain criteria to measure the temperature.

Within each observatory is a Stevenson screen – a white box with slats that allow air to flow and a thermometer inside.

The screens face north, which makes the air temperature reading more reliable by shielding the thermometers from direct sunlight.

People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond
People jump from a pier into the water of Loch Lomond (Andrew Milligan/PA)

– How are readings standardised across observatories?

Stevenson screens at every observatory should be located at least 20m from man-made materials such as concrete or hard standing, which can have an impact on results through heat retention.

Only half the area within 100m radius of each station should be formed of man-made surfaces to prevent readings becoming skewed by environmental factors.

Measurements are taken provisionally at first to allow for the instruments and surroundings to be checked, and some observatories do not report as frequently as others.

For example, Cambridge Botanic Garden only take readings once a day at 10am – so Tuesday’s peak for this station will be confirmed at 10am on Wednesday.

Marisa Santos cools off in the sea in Bournemouth
Marisa Santos cools off in the sea in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

– How are readings made comparable with previous records?

The Met Office first officially accepted responsibility for custodianship of public weather records in 1914.

This is when observatories became more consistent in the way they collected data.

For records to become official, the Met Office carries out physical inspections by a team of engineers who can check equipment is working as it should with no anomalies.

Figures from specific observatories are also cross-checked with other stations for any inconsistencies – so the daily data from Tuesday make up a provisional record that will go through a verification process to become official.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal