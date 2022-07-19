UK ticket-holder scoops £195 million EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK ticket-holder scoops £195 million EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 10:22 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:44 pm
A UK ticket-holder has scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million – the biggest National Lottery win of all time, Camelot has said.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000.00 – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.

The holder will be able to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club or a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen.

It also means they are richer than Adele (worth £150 million).

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holders Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who won £184 million in May this year.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million.

“This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year and the 15th UK winner of over £100 million.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s record-breaking lucky winner.”

One UK millionaire was created in the Millionaire Maker Selection with the code TKZR29187.

