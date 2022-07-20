Judge draws marriage of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to a close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge draws marriage of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to a close

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 4:02 pm
A judge has drawn Thomas Tuchel’s marriage to a close (PA)
A judge has drawn Thomas Tuchel’s marriage to a close (PA)

A High Court judge has drawn the marriage of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and his wife Sigrid to a close after being told they had reached agreement over the division of their finances.

Mr Justice Mostyn on Wednesday said Mrs Tuchel, who had petitioned for divorce, could apply for a decree absolute “forthwith”.

The judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, made a direction at an online hearing.

He had said neither Tuchel nor Mrs Tuchel needed to attend the hearing.

Both had agreed to the judge making the decree absolute direction.

The judge had approved an agreement over the division earlier this month and pronounced decree nisi at a hearing in June.

Tuchel, who comes from Germany, took control at Chelsea in early 2021 after leaving Paris St-Germain.

Mr Justice Mostyn had said, in a written order, he was satisfied that Tuchel had “behaved in such a way” that Mrs Tuchel, who is known as Sissi, could not “reasonably be expected” with him.

The judge also said he was satisfied the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

