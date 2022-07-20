More than 100 firefighters tackle blaze at ‘cluttered’ top-floor flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

More than 100 firefighters tackle blaze at ‘cluttered’ top-floor flat

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 3:52 pm
(@KraftyP/PA)
(@KraftyP/PA)

Around 125 firefighters are continuing to tackle a tower block blaze in a cluttered top-floor flat in east London.

Some flats underneath the 17th floor apartment in Dunedin House, Manwood Street, north Woolwich were evacuated, while people nearby were ordered to keep away as huge plumes of thick black smoke billowed from the windows.

Fire crews are also tackling a one-hectare grassland blaze opposite the block, close to London City Airport.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the original fire is unknown.

Station Commander Keith Sanders said: “There were a lot of possessions and clutter inside the flat which made it challenging for firefighters.

“It can make fires spread much faster, especially when there are lots of flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard.

“Crews are working to bring the fire under control and smoke is now subsiding.”

The top corner of the 17-storey block of flats was left blackened with several apartment windows missing, but smoke is no longer emerging.

It came a day after the UK recorded its hottest ever temperatures, with firefighters facing their busiest day since the Second World War, with tinder-dry conditions causing devastating fires in grassland.

Woolwich tower block fire
The scene in Manwood Street (James Manning/PA)

Resident Mohammad Rajib Hossain, 29, said he was forced to alert neighbours because the fire that started on the 17th floor did not trigger an alarm.

He said he only heard about the blaze because one of his friends in a different building rang him to say she could see flames.

He continued: “I had to knock on the door, you know, they’re my neighbours, I had to knock the door and say there’s a fire.

“They didn’t know, some of them were sleeping. No one knows, there’s no fire alarm or nothing.

“There is no fire alarm in the whole building, it is inside the flat but not outside.”

Rolly Apao, 45, who lives near Dunedin House, described the scene as “a real inferno”.

Woolwich tower block fire
Emergency services at the scene (James Manning/PA)

Mr Apao, a healthcare assistant, told the PA news agency: “I noticed the fire because of the thick smoke.

“When the fire started, our neighbours were also curious and we saw people outside the burning building, the smoke was on the top floor.

“It looked like a real inferno… but I am glad as well because firefighters were able to tackle the fire quickly.

“(I was) scared, but I have to pay attention to my surroundings for my safety.

“We just had the heatwave yesterday which we (have had) to deal with mentally and physically… the heat is too much to bear.”

Fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations remain at the scene.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal