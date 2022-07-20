Ukrainian refugees to mark Grade II listing of Second World War cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian refugees to mark Grade II listing of Second World War cross

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 10:06 am
Ukrainian refugees to mark Grade II listing of WWII Ukranian cross (Historic England/PA)
Ukrainian refugees living in the UK will mark the confirmation of Grade II-listed status for a Second World War-era Ukrainian Cross which represents “Britain’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.

The cross is being granted listed status to recognise its significance as a symbol of Ukrainian gratitude for refuge in Cornwall following the war.

Refugees from Ukrainian cities including Kharkov, Kyiv and Lviv will meet with dignitaries from the UK and Ukraine at the site of the cross in Mylor Bridge in Cornwall.

Ukrainian Cross
Ukrainian Cross, Mylor Bridge, Cornwall (Historic England/PA)

Deputy ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Taras Krykun, and UK Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston will both visit the landmark on Thursday.

Mr Huddleston said: “This poignant Ukrainian Cross is an important symbol of Britain’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“Just as we welcomed those fleeing Soviet Russia 75 years ago, the whole country stands alongside Ukrainians escaping the atrocities of Putin’s illegal war today.”

Following the Second World War, hundreds of displaced Ukrainians found themselves in Cornwall after fleeing violent persecution by the communist regime installed in their home country by the Soviet army.

Ukrainian cross
(Historic England/PA)

A year after their arrival, the Ukrainian refugees built a cross near to their hostel as a symbol of their gratitude for refuge and also of their strong faith.

On June 7 1948, three Roman Catholic priests blessed the cross, which bears the inscription: “This symbol of faith in God was erected by Ukrainians who escaping from Russian communists found refuge in England 7 June 1948.”

It serves as a reminder of the impact of wars on displaced communities throughout history. 

The Grade II listing comes as the UK has welcomed more than 95,000 Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Vadym Prystaiko, ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, said: “The United Kingdom has been unwavering in its support and welcome for the people of Ukraine and we are thankful it continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with us.

“The Grade II listing of this cross is a beautiful gesture of companionship and support at a time when a new generation of Ukrainians are being forced to seek refuge in the UK.”

Refugees Minister Lord Harrington said: “As the people of Cornwall open up their communities to Ukrainians, we can today cement their special place in our shared history with this cross – a symbol of our solidarity and a sombre reminder of the cost of war.”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, added: “The Ukrainian Cross is a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the lives lost and displaced. It is a simple reflection of gratitude for safe refuge and fully deserves to be listed.”

