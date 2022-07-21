Royal Institute of British Architects announces 2022 Stirling Prize shortlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Royal Institute of British Architects announces 2022 Stirling Prize shortlist

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 1:54 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 10:20 am
Royal Institute of British Architects announces shortlist for 2022 Stirling Prize (Janie Airey/PA)
Royal Institute of British Architects announces shortlist for 2022 Stirling Prize (Janie Airey/PA)

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the six buildings nominated for the 2022 Stirling Prize for the UK’s best new building.

Nominees from across the country are vying for the award, which is the highest accolade in architecture.

The contest is now in its 26th year, with the winner due to be announced on Thursday October 13 2022.

Among those in contention are a net-zero development located at 100 Liverpool Street, in London, created by Hopkins Architects (Charles Hosea/PA)

Among those in contention are a net-zero development located at 100 Liverpool Street, in London, created by Hopkins Architects.

The building encompasses a dramatic renovation and extension of a 1980s office block to create a suite of offices and commercial and public spaces in the capital’s financial district.

Also nominated is Forth Valley College – Falkirk Campus, in Scotland, designed by Reiach and Hall Architects.

Also nominated is Forth Valley College – Falkirk Campus, in Scotland, designed by Reiach and Hall Architects (RIBA/PA)

It is made up of three cutting-edge higher-education facilities connected by courtyards and open learning spaces.

Henley Halebrown is nominated for its work on Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, in London, which is a striking red-brick complex that combines affordable housing with a new primary school for the growing east London community.

Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, which forms part of Elephant and Castle’s regeneration programme in London, is a cluster of buildings forming a new city block of 228 new homes and retail spaces wrapped around a communal garden.

Henley Halebrown is nominated for its work on Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, in London (Nick Kane/PA)

It is designed by Panter Hudspith Architects.

Mae Architects are nominated for their work on Sands End Arts and Community Centre, in London – a fully accessible single-storey building arranged around a disused lodge comprising flexible activity spaces and a community cafe.

Also nominated is The New Library, Magdalene College, in Cambridge, designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects.

The detailed timber-framed library and study space is designed to replace that previously gifted by Samuel Pepys and projected to survive for another 400 years.

RIBA President Simon Allford said “As we grapple with housing, energy and climate crises, these six projects give cause for optimism, each offering innovative solutions to the challenges of today and the future.

Orchard Gardens, Elephant and Castle
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, which forms part of Elephant and Castle’s regeneration programme in London (Timothy Soar/PA)

“From major capital city regeneration programmes to new visions for higher education, they all share the ambition to deliver generous architecture fit for a low-carbon future.

“Four of our shortlisted schemes provide new spaces to interact and learn.

“These formal and informal settings – schools, colleges and community centres – epitomise how to design for sustained community benefit.

“They are joined by ambitious new housing developments on compact and complex sites that set a benchmark for investment in high quality, desirable urban homes.

Mae Architects are nominated for their work on Sands End Arts and Community Centre (Rory Gardiner/PA)

“All six buildings are informed by close consultation and collaboration with clients, contractors and the community. The result: outstanding and welcoming architecture that lifts the spirit of all who engage with it.

“All six are also underpinned by their understanding of construction’s responsibility to mitigate and adapt to our climate crisis.

Also nominated is the The New Library, Magdalene College, in Cambridge, designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects (Nick Kane/PA)

“From the reuse and upgrade of existing buildings to the conscious specification of low-carbon materials and technologies, to the thoughtful design of hybrid, flexible spaces – these schemes consider their environment and give generously to their community.

“In their architects’ attention to detail, and their clients’ determination and commitment, these six projects distinguish themselves and represent the best of UK architecture today.

“Together they demonstrate the power of exceptional architecture to enhance lives. My congratulations to everyone involved.”

The 2022 RIBA Stirling prize-giving ceremony will be held at RIBA, 66 Portland Place in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]