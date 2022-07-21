What the papers say – July 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 21

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 5:50 am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The papers on Thursday revolve around the results from Tory MPs’ final round of voting which saw Penny Mordaunt eliminated and Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss finishing in the top two places.

“Blue on blue dogfight as Sunak and Truss face off”, The Guardian says as the contest heats up, with a Tory source reportedly telling the paper the battle is about to get even “dirtier”.

The i, Metro, The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times all write that, according to bookmakers and opinion polls, Ms Truss is the favourite to defeat Mr Sunak, although the latter newspaper notes that the margin is slim.

“A fresh start for Britain?” questions The Independent in relation to the two contenders for PM.

The Times leads with the former chancellor going “on the offensive” and claiming that his rival will be unable to beat Sir Keir Starmer at the next election.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, summarises the end to Boris Johnson’s reign and the start to another as: “Out of the lying man & into the dire”.

The Daily Mail splash points to an op-ed by Ms Truss in which she again pledges immediate tax cuts.

The Daily Express bids farewell to Mr Johnson, adding that he delivered a “parting shot” to his former number two by hinting that he intends to make a comeback.

Elsewhere, The Sun‘s splash features the mourning family members of Dame Deborah James at her funeral yesterday.

And the Daily Star has the head of Netflix saying that TV “will be dead in 10 years”.

