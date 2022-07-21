Fourth man charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint for £72,000 watch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Fourth man charged after boxer Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint for £72,000 watch’

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: July 21, 2022, 9:38 am
Amir Khan had his watch stolen after he was allegedly threatened with a firearm (PA)
A fourth man has been charged over the alleged gunpoint robbery of former world boxing champion Amir Khan after the sportsman’s £72,000 watch was snatched in April.

Khan, 35, is said to have had the custom-made Franck Muller timepiece stolen in High Road, Leyton, east London, after leaving a restaurant with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, and a friend.

Ismail Mohamed, 24, of Sheldon Road, Edmonton, north London, will attend Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, after being charged the same day.

Amir Khan
Khan, 35, is said to have had the custom-made Franck Muller timepiece stolen after leaving a London restaurant with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, and a friend (PA)

He is the fourth suspect to be charged after three others appeared at the same court in June.

Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, all from north London, were remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 4, the Metropolitan Police said.

A car pulled up on the street near Khan and a number of men jumped out before he was threatened with a firearm and had his watch taken, the court was told.

Bana and Campbell have also been charged with having an imitation firearm.

Campbell faces further counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and having ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

The Met said a 22-year-old man was arrested on July 4 on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

