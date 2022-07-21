Anne, eight, breaks record by naming every capital and currency in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Anne, eight, breaks record by naming every capital and currency in the world

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 1:14 pm
Anne Winston (Pontprennau Primary School/PA)
Anne Winston (Pontprennau Primary School/PA)

An eight-year-old girl has become the youngest person to name the capital city and currency of every country in the world.

Anne Winston, from Cardiff, broke the world record for reciting the details of all 195 countries in seven minutes and 15 seconds.

The year three pupil, from Pontprennau Primary School, said her interest was piqued five years ago when her father began telling her about different countries around the globe on their journeys to and from nursery.

Anne was three at the time, and as she moved from nursery to school she began to teach herself.

She said: “My learning was quite casual, initially on a weekly basis where I used to spend 15 to 20 minutes learning a new set of capitals and currencies.

“Towards the end, I was practising on a daily basis.”

Anne beat the previous 10-year-old record holder in a live-streamed event organised by OMG Book of World Records.

She said she was “delighted” and dedicated the achievement to her grandfather who died recently.

Her parents, Winston Jacob and Jincy Winston, said: “From a very young age we noticed Anne had a talent for retaining information and all we did was further feed into that.

“At no point in our journey till now did we even dream of attempting a world record, let alone achieving it.

“Words cannot describe our emotions and joy and we truly hope that this leads to her achieving greater heights in the future.”

Pontprennau headteacher Ian James said: “Anne is an incredible young girl who adores all aspects of her learning. Her world record demonstrates her superb memory skills and general knowledge.

“It is a privilege to have Anne as one of our pupils.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]