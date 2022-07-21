Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for parts of Wales and southern England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for parts of Wales and southern England

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 1:10 pm
(Liam McBurney/PA)
A day of thunderstorms and heavy showers has been forecast for parts of Wales, the South West and central southern England.

The deluge is set to hit on Friday after days of record-breaking temperatures across much of the UK.

The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning across most of south and mid-west Wales, and areas including Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Devon, Hampshire and Sussex.

Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted between 10am and 10pm.

There is 20-25mm of rain expected in less than an hour in some places, with the possibility 40-50mm within two to three hours.

People can expect to see spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Train and bus services could be delayed or cancelled in places with flooding and lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance of power cuts, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, meteorologists said.

It follows a week in which the UK has for the first time seen temperatures over 40C, with a provisional 40.3C recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday. The previous record was 38.7°C set in 2019.

Wales recorded its highest ever temperature of 37.1C in Hawarden, North Wales, where the previous record of 35.2C was set in August 1990.

