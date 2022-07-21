Radio host tells stalking trial of ‘tsunami of hate’ and abuse from YouTuber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Radio host tells stalking trial of ‘tsunami of hate’ and abuse from YouTuber

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 2:46 pm
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court for trial charged with stalking corporation staff members (Jacob King/PA)
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court for trial charged with stalking corporation staff members (Jacob King/PA)

A BBC radio host has told a court that alleged stalking, including a “tsunami of hate”, by an ex-staff member at the corporation left him undergoing counselling and contemplating suicide.

Bernie Keith, who presents mid-morning shows and a weekly rock’n’roll programme on BBC Radio Northampton, said former BBC Radio Leeds DJ Alex Belfield had subjected him to “naked” hatred and false claims.

Giving evidence to Nottingham Crown Court under his full name of Bernie Keith Spedding, Mr Keith said his reputation is “now in shreds” after “proclamations of hate” and death threats, which have affected his health.

Alex Belfield court case
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield is on trial at Nottingham Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

Prosecutors allege that Belfield, who hosts a radio channel on YouTube, waged a relentless nine-year campaign of stalking against eight victims, including ex-colleagues, after BBC Radio Leeds did not renew his contract in 2011.

One of the alleged victims – TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine – told the trial last week that 42-year-old Belfield is “the Jimmy Savile of trolling”.

Belfield, of Mapperley, Nottingham, denies causing serious alarm or distress to Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Mr Vine, former BBC Radio Leeds mid-morning show host Stephanie Hirst, Mr Keith and five other people.

Addressing the jury in the third week of the trial, Mr Keith said Belfield’s YouTube videos, emails and social media messages had included highly abusive language and a threat to “hound you for the rest of your life”.

Recalling how he was offered counselling in 2020, the presenter told the court: “I had three sessions before lockdown came into force.

“The counselling didn’t work for me – I had never had counselling before and I found it very difficult, very alien.”

After stopping the counselling after three sessions, Mr Keith said, he also spoke to a specialist who helped stalking victims.

“My initial reaction (to the alleged stalking) was ‘He’s gone mad’,” Mr Keith said. “You can’t work out how it’s happened.

“You have got these proclamations of hate coming out and that it will never end.”

His voice breaking with emotion, Mr Keith added: “That removes the hope from my life that I will ever be free of this man.

“My reputation is now in shreds because all of this has been seen throughout my industry and the wider population.

“I had this naked hate being piled on me every day and I had to be funny and I had to entertain people.

“This was the darkest point of my life because there was no end to it. I pleaded with him (Belfield) to stop. I had gone to the police to make it stop and it was just getting worse.

“I will never be able to work out why it has happened to me.”

Asked by prosecutor John McGuinness QC to explain the personal, professional and health impact of the alleged stalking, Mr Keith responded: “I had physical threats and, I believe, death threats.

“On Saturday nights I wasn’t allowed to be in the (BBC Radio Northampton) building on my own.

“Because of the tsunami of hate and threats that were coming in to me, we had to have someone else sat in the building with me.”

A security company had also been brought in to collect him from the radio station’s car park, Mr Keith said.

Cinderella gala performance – London
Jeremy Vine, one of Alex Belfield’s alleged victims, described him as ‘the Jimmy Savile of trolling’ (Ian West/PA)

Saying he was proud of how he had managed to keep his troubles from his audience, the radio presenter continued: “It’s come at a huge personal toll.

“In April last year I collapsed at my home and had to be taken to hospital.

“I can’t remember when I have had a run of good sleep of longer than five hours. I am caught in a constant cycle of exhaustion and fatigue.”

Belfield had made a bogus claim that he had been sacked, Mr Keith said, adding: “It was all too much.”

After describing how he had considered taking his own life, he told the jury: “I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t destroy the gift of life that they (his parents) gave me.”

The trial continues.

