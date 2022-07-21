Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wonderful life turned into a nightmare, suicide pact husband told court

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 4:06 pm
Dyanne Mansfield (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Dyanne Mansfield (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Graham Mansfield and his wife Dyanne had a “wonderful life” together until doctors told her she was terminally ill with cancer, his murder trial heard.

The 73-year-old retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport slit her throat at the bottom of their sprawling, well-kept garden in Hale, Greater Manchester, in March last year and then tried to kill himself.

He said they had agreed to a suicide pact when “things got bad” for Mrs Mansfield.

The 71-year-old import/export clerk had been diagnosed with bladder cancer in 1999 which led to the removal of a kidney in 2004.

Years of uninterrupted good health followed, Manchester Crown Court heard, as the couple enjoyed an active retirement of cycling, walking and gardening.

Giving evidence, Mansfield said 2020 was the “start of another fantastic year” with three holidays booked and a 40th wedding anniversary trip planned to the US.

But ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown his wife developed a “tickly cough”.

In September that year, a doctor told her a scan had showed she had lung cancer and it had spread to her lymph nodes.

A tearful Mansfield said: “That was basically when our nightmare began.”

He said the couple were “shell-shocked” when they were told in October that she had two years at most to live.

He told the court: “Dyanne said to me, ‘Graham, this is the best I am ever going to be now.

“When things get bad for me, will you kill me?’

“It was the saddest words I had ever heard.

“I said, ‘Dyanne, I will. On one condition. That I go with you’.

“She said, ‘There is nothing wrong with you, there is no reason’. I said, ‘Dyanne, I can’t live without you’.”

Courts stock
Manchester Crown Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He said his wife started chemotherapy for her lung cancer but she was ill the next day and visible deterioration followed.

They later agreed to stop the chemotherapy, which left her with months to live.

He said his wife did not want to go to hospital and feared they would be kept apart because of Covid-19 regulations.

Mansfield told the jury: “We wanted something that was certain and quick.

“I said, ‘The only thing I can think of is you sit in the chair, I have seen it in the films, and I’m behind you and I just do it’.

“She said ‘OK’.”

He said his wife suggested the back garden was the best location.

“I said, ‘That’s a good idea’.

“It’s a place we love, it’s secluded.”

Ahead of the fateful day Mansfield cancelled the couple’s newspaper and milk deliveries and made sure the birdfeed box in the garden was brimming over.

He said: “We weren’t going to be there.

“It’s not the birds’ fault, is it?”

David Temkin QC, prosecuting, asked him: “Do you agree that it was an extreme act of violence on a person you adored?”

Mansfield said: “It was an act of love.

“When we planned a suicide pact we didn’t think we were doing anything wrong.

“We didn’t need anybody’s permission to say we have had enough of this world and we want to leave it.”

A day after he was arrested he told a psychiatrist he no longer had any suicidal thoughts or intentions.

He told the court: ”I didn’t want to live but I didn’t want to put family and friends through another crisis.”

Mansfield walked free from court after being handed a suspended jail sentence following his conviction on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

