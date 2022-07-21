Italian astronaut and Russian cosmonaut team up for spacewalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Italian astronaut and Russian cosmonaut team up for spacewalk

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 6:51 pm
Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev perform maintenance on the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)
Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev perform maintenance on the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)

An Italian astronaut has joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity as tensions over Ukraine continued back on Earth.

Samantha Cristoforetti teamed up with Oleg Artemyev to work on the International Space Station’s newest robot arm.

The 37ft mechanical limb — contributed by the European Space Agency — rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July.

The Russian Space Agency’s recently replaced chief, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened to halt the installation work last week, putting the spacewalk in question.

Space Station
Work was carried out on the station’s newest robot arm (Nasa/AP)

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Europe pulled out of its collaboration with Russia on a mission to Mars.

Despite the turmoil on Earth, the space station’s seven residents have repeatedly stressed that they are getting along fine, as have the flight control teams in Houston and Moscow.

The current crew includes three Americans, three Russians and Ms Cristoforetti.

Russian cosmonauts typically pair up for spacewalks although Nasa and European Space Agency astronauts occasionally ventured out with them years ago.

Before tackling the arm installation work, Mr Artemyev tossed 10 mini satellites overboard, one by one, in a radio technology experiment.

Each weighed just 500g and rotated slowly as they were released.

The first six drifted harmlessly away but the seventh one brushed against a space station solar wing and framework. Mr Artemyev said the contact was very mild and Nasa agreed there was no concern of damage.

Russian Mission Control urged Mr Artemyev to be more careful, and his pitch improved for the last three satellites.

It was the first spacewalk for Ms Cristoforetti, the lone woman in the European Space Agency’s astronaut corps. Mr Artemyev, the station’s commander, is now a six-time spacewalker.

