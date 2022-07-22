Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 10:22 am
Prince George (The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)
Prince George (The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday.

The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.

Behind the lens was his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.

George is shown beaming while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.

The Queen’s Twitter account featured a picture of the monarch with her great-grandson on Buckingham Palace’s balcony during her recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Above the image was a birthday cake emoji and the words “Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account retweeted the official birthday image of the young prince with the words “Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!” alongside a cupcake emoji.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George in the Royal Box at Wimbledon during the men’s final (Adam Davy/PA)

The young royal and future king will start at Lambrook School in Ascot near Windsor Castle later this year, according to reports.

William and Kate are rumoured to be planning a move to Berkshire to be close to their son’s new school and the Queen.

George has had an eventful few months, appearing with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the extended June bank holiday weekend that celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They were seen on Buckingham Palace’s balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony when they watched a fly-past of aircraft, then sat in the royal box with their parents during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Prince George cake sale
William with George in the royal box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)

William and Kate also took their son to the men’s Wimbledon tennis final, where he held the trophy won by Novak Djokovic.

Before the final the couple and George greeted ball boys and girls as well as military personnel in the Millennium Building.

Asked about the young prince coming to Wimbledon, Kate said to her son: “Is this your first time? It is, isn’t it?” to which he replied: “Yes.”

George was also asked who he was going to support and appeared too shy to answer, so William looked at him and whispered “Djokovic”, before adding: “We’ll see how long it lasts. He’ll support the winner.”

Duke of Cambridge 40th birthday
Kate and William with their newborn son in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on July 22 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his public debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps a day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.

George will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of grandfather Charles and father William.

