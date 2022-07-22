Charles will represent the Queen at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles will represent the Queen at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 12:06 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 12:16 pm
The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles, who will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, will deliver a speech next Thursday during the launch of the global sporting event being hosted by Birmingham.

He will also read a message from the Queen put in the Commonwealth Games Baton, which has been carried to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth during a 294-day journey.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Queen passes the Commonwealth baton to its first bearer, British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace (PA)

Members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Royal and Earl and Countess of Wessex, will attend events celebrating the games, meeting competitors, volunteers and support staff, visiting venues and attending sporting fixtures.

During a summit of Commonwealth leaders in Rwanda last month, Charles said he is looking forward to visiting the games.

He said: “In a world currently riven by conflict and division, these Games – so aptly called ‘the friendly games’ – stand as a shining celebration of our unity, our diversity and our pursuit of shared excellence.”

