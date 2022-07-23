Man’s body found after 21-year-old went missing in water on UK’s hottest day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man’s body found after 21-year-old went missing in water on UK’s hottest day

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 11:19 am
The 21-year-old went missing in water near Clacton Pier on Tuesday – the UK’s hottest day (Sam Russell/PA)
A man’s body has been found after a 21-year-old man went missing in water in Essex on the UK’s hottest ever day.

The discovery was made in Jaywick on Saturday morning, by emergency services who were searching for a man last seen in the water close to Clacton Pier on Tuesday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said, adding that they are “liaising with international partners to contact the family of the 21-year-old”.

This week’s heatwave saw a new record for the hottest day ever seen in the UK, of 40.3C, in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.

Five people were pulled from the water near Clacton Pier and taken to hospital on Tuesday, but a 21-year-old man was still unaccounted for more than 24 hours on and the search was scaled down.

