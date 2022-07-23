Dame Deborah James’ podcast honoured with top award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Dame Deborah James’ podcast honoured with top award

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 5:41 pm
Deborah James and Steve Bland, husband of Rachel Bland (Ian West/PA)
Deborah James and Steve Bland, husband of Rachel Bland (Ian West/PA)

The work of cancer campaigners Dame Deborah James, Rachel Bland and Lauren Mahon has been honoured at the British Podcast Awards after their offering – You, Me and the Big C – scooped the podcast champion award.

Dame Deborah, Bland and Mahon started the podcast in 2018. The trio, who were all former or current cancer patients, candidly discussed life with, treatment of and other topics relating to cancer.

Bland died in September that year at the age of 40, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, while Dame Deborah died late last month after receiving end of life care for bowel cancer, making Mahon the only surviving original host.

The impact of the honest and inspiring podcast, and the work of its presenters and behind the scenes team, was acknowledged at the British Podcast Awards at London’s Kennington Park on Saturday.

The ceremony was hosted comedians Elis James and John Robins, with many notable names in the world of podcasting, including Pandora Sykes, Jamie Laing & Sophie Haboo, Sabrina Elba and Jon Sopel, presenting the awards.

Also at the awards, Coiled – a podcast that explores Black Afro Hair – won moment of the year, with host and producer Leanne Alie and assistant producer Sylvie Carlos collecting the award.

Decode took home both the smartest podcast and best entertainment podcast awards. The show delves into the world of UK rap music, analysing the lyrics, beats, and social context of some of the most popular rap albums.

Dear Daughter was awarded best family podcast, as well as the prestigious podcast of the year award, which was previously won by Vent Documentaries in 2021, Brown Girls Do It too in 2020 and George The Poet in 2019.

Jamie Morton and James Cooper, of critically acclaimed podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno, presented the rising star award to Kirk Flash, whose comedy podcast This Is Gay examines the darker side of modern gay life.

The spotlight award, which recognises a podcast reaching the masses and was presented by TV doctor Dr Xand van Tulleken, was awarded to British Scandal, in which hosts Alice Levine and Matt Forde tell the stories of the murkier side of the British elite, from Phone Hacking to the Profumo Affair.

James Acaster’s Perfect Sounds scooped the award for best arts and culture podcast, while the best sex and relationships podcast was presented to Assume Nothing: Rape Trial by previous winner Poppy Jay of Brown Girls Do It Too.

Assume Nothing: Rape Trial is narrated by Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty – best known for starring in Netflix drama series Anne with An E and Stranger Things – and explores a court case which caused Northern Ireland to find itself at the forefront of radical reform in the way rape trials are heard.

The listeners’ choice award, which is the only award voted for by the public, went to RedHanded, a true crime podcast hosted by Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala – which has won the award once previously.

Other winners included Stories of Our Times for best interview podcast, Money Talks for the best business podcast and Effin’ Hormones for the best wellbeing podcast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal