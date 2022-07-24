What the papers say – July 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – July 24

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 5:07 am
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are led by the former chancellor’s promise to toughen up UK policy on migrants.

The Daily Telegraph reports Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce an annual cap on the number of refugees.

The Independent says there has been a backlash to Mr Sunak’s “hardline plans”.

Elsewhere, The Observer leads with British tourists being warned that travel chaos will be the “new normal” as post-Brexit border struggles are blamed for lengthy delays.

The Sunday Times carries a warning that full-time GP roles are “no longer feasible” as data suggests nearly a fifth of GPs work an average of only 26 hours a week.

NHS staff are selling holiday days to make ends meet, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Sunday People leads with concerns over a shortfall in the UK military.

Sunday Express carries comments from the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will continue to work for people “until the famous black door closes behind me for the final time”.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with expert claims Britain’s summer is set to be the hottest in 125,000 years.

