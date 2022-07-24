Tributes paid to Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright who has died aged 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright who has died aged 94

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: July 24, 2022, 1:01 pm
Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright has died (PA)
Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright has died (PA)

Tributes have been paid to the founder of Wrightbus, Sir William Wright, who has died at the age of 94.

Sir William founded the firm in Co Antrim with his father Robert following the Second World War.

It was the first company in the UK to produce an electric bus.

Northern Ireland’s first sustainable fuel cell bus
A Wrightbus prototype hydrogen bus on display (PA)

Wrightbus built London’s Routemaster double-decker – dubbed the “Boris Bus” – which was ordered by the Prime Minister when he was mayor and chair of Transport for London, the capital’s public transport operator.

However, it fell into financial difficulties in recent years and was bought by English industrialist Jo Bamford in 2019.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said with the passing of Sir William that Ballymena “has lost a giant”.

He described him as “an entrepreneur without match”, adding: “We will not see his like again.”

In a statement Mr Paisley said: “I wish to extend to Lady Wright and to all the family my and my family’s and our party’s sincerest condolences for their loss.

“Sir William was a giant character. He was one of the last true captains of industry and commerce and a man who has left his mark, not just locally but globally.

“Everywhere there is engineering or manufacturing or sales of buses his genius will be remembered.”

Mr Paisley described Sir William as a political and business leader who “cared passionately about the employment and skills training of local people”.

“He loved Northern Ireland and he was dedicated in everything that he did,” he said.

“When in his presence you knew you were with someone remarkable. He had that X factor that so few possess. But those who have it make a difference to all around. Northern Ireland was so fortunate to have him as a son.

“To his immediate and extended family. They can take courage in his faith, which was strong. His witness purposeful. At their time of great loss, they know many people across the entire country will be praying for them.”

TUV leader Jim Allister described the passing of Sir William as a “sad and seminal moment for the town and community of Ballymena and district”.

“A Freeman of the Borough, few have left such an indelible legacy in terms of lasting jobs and contribution to economic, engineering and manufacturing success in the area,” he said.

“Wrightbus, which he built up so assiduously, remains both a key and large employer in the district and leader in terms of trail-blazing technology, presently evident in the hydrogen and electric bus market.

“Much of this success can be traced to the foresight and leadership of Sir William, an entrepreneur of exceptional talent.

“I wish to convey to his widow and family sincere Christian sympathy.”

