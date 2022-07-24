RAC: Invest in freight facilities instead of turning motorway into lorry park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAC: Invest in freight facilities instead of turning motorway into lorry park

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: July 24, 2022, 2:27 pm
The RAC said turning a motorway into a lorry park was not an adequate solution (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government must “grasp the nettle” and scale up lorry parking to provide a long-term solution to traffic gridlock in Kent rather than the “sticking plaster” approach used currently, transport experts have said.

Miles-long tailbacks seen in recent days around the Port of Dover which disrupted thousands of people’s summer travel plans, are “stark evidence of how fragile our continental links across the Channel can be” the RAC Foundation said.

The transport policy and research organisation called for investment in extra lorry parking with facilities for drivers instead of relying on what it branded an “inadequate solution of turning a motorway into a lorry park”.

The current approach to dealing with disruption to services across the English Channel is called Operation Brock.

The RAC called for investment in extra lorry parking with facilities for drivers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
It involves EU-bound freight traffic using the coastbound carriageway on the M20 where they are queued and released when space at the Port of Dover or the Eurotunnel becomes available.

But Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said this plan brings “massive disruption” to the surrounding area, as part of the M20 is closed to non-freight traffic and therefore motorists wanting to travel in or through Kent have to follow diversions and endure longer journeys.

He said the disruption seen this weekend is not “new and novel”, adding that tailback problems “have been around for decades and are stark evidence of how fragile our continental links across the Channel can be”.

He added: “Even when the new post-Brexit customs regime has bedded down, ferry services can still fall prey to foul weather and industrial action.

“Successive governments have failed to grasp the nettle and invest in the scale of extra lorry parking – with facilities for drivers – instead relying on the inadequate solution of turning a motorway into a lorry park, with the consequent massive disruption that brings to the surrounding area.

“It’s high time we replaced the sticking plaster with a resilient solution worthy of the name.”

His comments were echoed by Mark Simmonds, director of policy and external affairs at the British Ports Association, who said the current approach is perhaps not a long-term solution to problems in the area.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It’s good to have better facilities for freight. I’m not sure Operation Brock is a long-term solution to these issues.

“The Port of Dover and other ports will be talking to Government about that and we’ll continue to have those discussions.”

Operation Brock is just a sticking plaster for problems in the area, the RAC Foundation said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “We are investing £32.5 million to improve lorry parking facilities across England, which will help enable drivers to plan their journeys and stops better.”

Mr Simmonds also raised concerns around a future Entry/Exit System (EES), due to be introduced by the EU from May 2023.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister has previously spoken of worries that new biometric checks at the border could see people having to exit their vehicles to undergo the checks – something that could cause massive delays in the Kent port.

Mr Simmonds said drivers and passengers having to get out of their vehicles could add “significant amounts of time for outbound passengers”, describing it as a “real concern”.

He told the BBC: “That system has been designed for passengers going through airports rather than seaports. It’s not really designed for people passing through border controls in their cars and it’s critical that we get that fixed before it comes in.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The EU is planning to introduce new Entry/Exit system checks for non-EEA passengers at the border.

“We understand the concerns of the sector and are working with port authorities, operators and the French Government to ensure there is minimal disruption, particularly where checks are conducted by French officers prior to departure as is the case at Dover.”

