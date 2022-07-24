Major incident declared over large fire at Surrey’s Hankley Common

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major incident declared over large fire at Surrey’s Hankley Common

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: July 24, 2022, 6:21 pm
A large blaze has broken out at Hankley Common in Surrey (Matthew Allen/Twitter/PA)
A large blaze has broken out at Hankley Common in Surrey (Matthew Allen/Twitter/PA)

Fire services have declared a major incident due to a large blaze at a beauty spot in Surrey.

Several fire engines have been sent to the scene at Hankley Common where the fire is estimated to be affecting at least eight hectares of land, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.

Images and footage from the scene showed flames and large plumes of white/grey smoke billowing across the common.

People have been advised to avoid the area with the warning to stay “far away from the fire as it can travel quickly”.

The fire service said it was called just after midday on Sunday and that it expects crews to remain at the scene until at least Monday.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, it added.

The fire service also urged locals to keep doors and windows closed amid a “great deal of smoke”.

The common was used for filming for part of the James Bond film Skyfall.

On Sunday, the fire service tweeted: “We have declared a major incident at Hankley Common due to a large fire in the open.

“We have several fire engines in attendance.

“There is a great deal of smoke so please avoid the area, windows and doors should be closed if nearby and pets kept indoors.”

Surrey Police officers said they are assisting their fire service colleagues and that Thursley Road which runs alongside the common has been closed.

While it said the reason for the blaze has not been established, the fire service urged people to “please help keep our outdoors safe: pack a picnic instead of a disposable bbq & dispose of cigarettes correctly”.


The blaze at Hankley Common in Surrey (Alan Johnson/Twitter/PA)

Flying instructor Jordan Bridge said the blaze was one of the largest he has seen in the area.

The 24-year-old, from Alton in Hampshire, said that at around lunchtime he saw “huge smoke clouds building to the east of Lasham Airfield” where he works.

He told the PA news agency: “After take-off I could see that the fire was covering a wide area with the smoke extending downwind over Guildford and Woking towards London.

“Obviously (I was) concerned for all involved in the local area given the already stretched resources of local fire services.

“I have seen wildfires before whilst flying but this was certainly one of the largest I’ve seen in the many years I’ve been in Surrey/Hampshire.”

